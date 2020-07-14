I Tried the Box Grater Hack to De-Stem Herbs—Here's What Happened

I love using herbs to add freshness to everything from frittatas to cocktails, but sometimes the process of removing the leaves from the stems can be a chore (especially when you need a lot of those tiny leaves for your recipe). Herb strippers kind of like this one seem useful, but I'm not always keen to adding single-use gadgets to my already-full kitchen drawers. So when I saw the latest viral TikTok video of herbs being easily removed from their stem using a box grater (which I definitely own and use all the time!), I had to give it a try.

In the video, a woman takes a few sprigs of parsley and puts the stem into a hole of a box grater and pulls it through with her hand from the inside. To the delight of the millions of viewers, all the leaves were perfectly separated from the stem. I went to the little container herb garden on my patio and snipped a few sprigs of rosemary and mint to put this hack to the test.

Image zoom Katlyn Moncada

By sticking the top of the rosemary sprig into the larger-holed side of the grater, I pulled the tip through from the inside. Amazingly enough, the trick worked! I had a little pile of rosemary leaves detached from the woody, inedible stem. Moving on to the mint, I decided to follow the video's lead and used a few stems to pull through the hole at the same time. It worked, but a few of the smaller leaves were left behind. Another editor at BHG.com tried pulling some basil through a box grater and said it did OK, but would rather just pinch the leaves from the stem to prevent having another utensil to clean.

Image zoom Katlyn Moncada