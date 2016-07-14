It's time for five-star dinners at home! Learning how to cook leg of lamb is easy with our step-by-step tutorial, so you can master your favorite savory dish. With the help of our easy lamb recipes, you'll become a pro in no time.

How to Cook Leg of Lamb

Roast leg of lamb for a tender and flavorful meal that looks more complicated than it is. Leg of lamb is an easy cut of meat that allows for even roasting and lots of flavor. But don't stick to basics-- learn how to cook leg of lamb, then try one of our leg of lamb recipes!

For boneless leg of lamb, purchase without the shank attached. Bones often give the meat more flavor but make carving trickier.

Because lamb leg is a tender cut, marinating isn't necessary. (If you do so, be sure not to marinate for more than three hours.) We've opted to season this meat with herbs and garlic.

Follow these guidelines for how to cook lamb to your desired wellness. Depending on the size of lamb leg, time may vary slightly -- check frequently while roasting to avoid overdoing it.

Roasting Temperature: 325 degrees F

· Rare: 125 degrees F (about 15 minutes per pound)

· Medium-Rare: 130 degrees F to 135 degrees F (about 20 minutes per pound)

· Medium: 135 degrees F to 140 degrees F (about 25 minutes per pound)

· Well-Done: 155 degrees F to 165 degrees F (about 30 minutes per pound)

Ingredients

5 to 7 pounds lamb leg 3 tablespoons olive oil Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste Cloves of garlic, to taste Fresh rosemary

Cooking and Seasoning

1. Prep lamb Take lamb out of refrigerator an hour before cooking and allow it to reach room temperature.

2. Season Set lamb in a rack inside a roasting pan. Drizzle meat with olive oil and rub in. Season well with salt and pepper.

3. Broil Place rack in oven and broil lamb for 5 minutes, or until the top is browned. Flip lamb over and place back under the broiler for 5 minutes.

4. Season again Take lamb out of oven and set the temperature to 325°F. Flip lamb over and rub top with minced garlic and rosemary leaves.

5. Cook Cover pan loosely with foil and place it back in the oven to cook at 325 degrees F for one hour.

After an hour, remove the foil and take the lamb's temperature. For medium-rare to medium, take it out at an internal temperature of 135 degrees F.

If preferred, continue cooking lamb uncovered until it has reached your desired internal temperature. Check every 20 minutes.

6. Rest and Serve Let lamb rest for at least 15 minutes before carving.

Carving tip: Turn lamb so the bone is parallel to the cutting board. Slice through the bottom of the meat with your knife parallel to the bone, angling straight down.

Freezing tip: Store lamb in slices wrapped in foil. To warm later, place foil-wrapped slices in a 350 degrees F oven.

