Your Complete Guide on How Long to Cook Chicken Using Any Method

Chicken is perhaps the easiest and most versatile main ingredient you can cook for the family. If you arrived on this page and already have a chicken recipe in mind or want to simply bake chicken for weekly meal prep, you're in the right place. Here you'll find out how long to roast a chicken as well as all the cooking times you need for meaty chicken pieces or quarters. And we don't stop at just roasting, we've got the full breakdown of how long to cook chicken in a skillet, under the broiler, and even by boiling. So no matter which method you prefer, you'll find how long to cook a chicken all the ways right here.