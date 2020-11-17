The months of November through January find our ovens extra busy making roast turkey for Thanksgiving, beef tenderloin for Christmas, jerk chicken for Kwanzaa, holiday hams, and other special-occasion meat entrées. Working all that in along with the side dishes, pie recipes, and make-ahead appetizers from your holiday menu can be a logistical challenge. This interactive roasting guide will help you conquer holiday cooking. Choose your desired meat, select the appropriate cut and weight, and find out what temperature to roast it and for how long. There are even guidelines for what time to put your roast in the oven. Start the meal planning now by answering the questions below.