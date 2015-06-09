So you have a whole chicken sitting in your fridge and decide you'd rather cut it up than roast it in its full form. When you know how to separate a chicken properly, you can cook each meaty part exactly the way you want. For example, you might want to bake the chicken legs and quarters right away and save the chicken breasts for another meal (fajitas, anyone?). If you're new to cutting a whole chicken, no need to worry. Read on to learn how to cut apart a whole chicken for all your recipes. Or if you made (or purchased) a whole roasted chicken, skip ahead to our tutorial for carving a chicken.