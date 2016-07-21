When it comes to the much-anticipated Thanksgiving menu there are lots of options for slow cooker mashed potatoes, Instant Pot side dishes, and make-ahead recipes to help alleviate the load on our ovens. Oven space is in huge demand for this holiday. Perhaps the easiest way to keep your oven free for homemade rolls and pies is to cook your turkey in an electric turkey roaster. You don’t have to prep your turkey any differently than you would to roast it in your oven. Because you’re cooking in a different (much smaller) appliance the only real difference is how long you’ll cook turkey in an electric roaster. Because a roaster is much smaller, it cooks your turkey faster (yay!).