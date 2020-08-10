This Amazing Meat Thermometer Notifies Me When My Meat Is Perfectly Cooked

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As a food editor, graduate of a food and nutrition program, general food lover, and former foodservice worker, I spend a lot of time cooking. I am also (and believe me, my family will quickly attest to this) a strict follower of food-safety rules. No food is left sitting out on my counter, produce is properly stored, expiration dates are followed (OK, I’m a little lenient here), I don’t rinse my chicken, and most critically, I always check the temperature of meat with a food thermometer. The first reason I’m so strict about testing meat with a thermometer is food safety. I will not be the person who makes people sick with her cooking (you’re welcome, family). The second reason is because overcooked meat is a major a disappointment!

I was recently blessed to receive a few cuts of wagyu beef from Snake River Farms. These are extremely pricy, and extremely delicious cuts of meat. I was not about to ruin them by overcooking. As with every meat-cooking endeavor, I turned to my Taylor probe thermometer.

Image zoom

Any accurate meat thermometer is better than none, but this one became my favorite (yes, I have several; I told you I was strict about it) after just one use. Here’s why: I don’t have to open the oven to check the temperature of what I'm cooking. I insert the probe into whatever I’m cooking and the oven-safe cord connects it to the thermometer readout that sits on my kitchen counter. Now I’m free to whip up a side dish while easily keeping an eye on the internal meat temperature without opening the oven to test my meat. Repeatedly opening the oven lets out heat and causes inconsistent cooking. It should be avoided. But when I'm worried I'll overcook something, I can't help but check on it (too) often.

As an added feature, I can set an alarm on this thermometer to go off when my steak, chicken, or entire roast turkey reaches the temperature I choose. So, if I get distracted making a salad or dessert and take my eye off the thermometer, I won’t miss the exact moment I want to take it out of the oven.