TikTok users claim storing lettuce in water will keep it fresh for up to a month. We went to our Test Kitchen to get some answers.

We Tried the Viral Hack That Keeps Your Lettuce Crisp Much Longer—Here's What Happened

Enjoying a large crisp salad is one of my favorite quick lunches and my go-to for getting an extra serving of greens. If you're anything like me, there are times your produce haul starts to get a bit wimpy and soggy before you can finish it all. So when I heard about a trendy TikTok video (I love a good social media hack!) claiming to keep lettuce fresh and crisp for up to a month, I had to find out if it actually worked. The basic hack is simply to submerge lettuce in water. Sounds easy enough, right? I went to the pros in our Test Kitchen to get some answers. Here's what we learned.

lettuce in bowl and on paper towel lettuce in bowl and on paper towel

Left: Lettuce after being stored in water for five days. | Credit: Colleen Weeden Right: Lettuce stored in water for 10 days. | Credit: Colleen Weeden

How to Store Lettuce In Water to Keep it Fresh

According to the video, just grab your lettuce (make sure to wash it well first!) and place it in a container or jar that has a lid. Fill to the top with cool water, cover, and keep in the fridge. Switch out the water with fresh water every couple of days.

Lettuce Storage Test Results

To test this trendy lettuce storage hack, our Test Kitchen submerged both romaine lettuce leaves and a whole head of romaine in water. The lettuce you see above on the paper towels in the image on the left is lettuce that was covered with cold water and chilled for five days. The bowl in the background is a head of romaine stored whole for five days that became a little soft, so the core was cut off and placed back in the bowl of water, which seemed to crisp it again nicely. The image on the right shows the lettuce after 10 days. The Test Kitchen reported the lettuce leaves getting a little softer, but the whole head in the water is still nice and crisp.

Our Test Kitchen hasn't hit the one-month mark of storage yet (the video claimed the lettuce would be fresh for 30 days) but pointed out that storing leaves versus the whole head of lettuce is preferred to take up less fridge space even though the whole head stayed crisper. Since it appears the lettuce leaves started to get a little un-crisp after 10 days, we're thinking a week might be the optimal storage time using this method for lettuce leaves. If you're storing a head of lettuce, 10 days should keep perfectly crisp.