Exactly How Long to Store Leftovers Before Tossing Them

When it comes to leftovers, you might automatically think about the big holiday feasts that leave loads of leftover turkey and mashed potatoes. But as someone that lives alone and loves to cook and bake, I almost always have plenty of leftovers. I try to freeze any abundant leftovers to avoid food waste, but it's easy to lose track of just how long that leftover pizza has been stashed in the back of the fridge. With the help of our Test Kitchen (which uses the USDA as a resource), I tracked down the most common foods that we end up with leftovers. Of course, you'll want to make sure you follow proper food safety measures in packaging and storing leftovers to avoid any risk of food poisoning.