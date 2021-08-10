Can You Freeze Mashed Potatoes When You Make (Way) Too Much?

When it comes to side dishes (especially around the holidays), you can't go wrong with a giant bowl of classic mashed potatoes to pass around the dinner table. But when you make too much or want to get a head start on the Thanksgiving menu, you might wonder: Do mashed potatoes freeze well? They absolutely do. Freezing mashed potatoes is a great way to plan for the holidays or avoid wasting any leftovers. Read on to learn how to freeze mashed potatoes for later. You'll also find the best way to reheat frozen mashed potatoes so they are still amazingly fluffy and creamy.