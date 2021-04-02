When it comes to family gatherings (especially around the holidays), a giant cooked ham is often the centerpiece of the dinner table. But if you end up with a lot of leftovers and don't want it to go to waste, can you freeze cooked ham? The short answer is yes. Freezing ham is a great way to make sure you won't waste any of that delicious meat you invested so much time (and money) into preparing for the family. Whether it's fresh, cooked, or sliced, we've got the info on how to freeze ham so it lasts longer and stays tasting great once it's time to enjoy the leftovers.