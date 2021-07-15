Cottage Cheese Recipes You'll Actually Crave
Cottage cheese is a beloved ingredient that's been used in kitchens around the world for centuries. It's high protein and calcium count makes it a healthy food choice to put on the menu. If you have a tub in the fridge, there are so many ways to enjoy it beyond plain with fruit (though we like it thay way, too). Whether you're in the mood for pancakes, veggies with dip, or even lasagna, there's a cottage cheese recipe in store for you ahead.
Honey-Lemon Cottage Cheese Pancakes
Plain cottage cheese pancakes are already great, but these will really knock your breakfast out of the park. Lemon zest, honey, vanilla, and blueberries join forces to create the irresistible flavor of your new favorite short (or large, we don't judge) stack of pancakes.
Smoked Salmon and Roasted Red Pepper Frittata
Enjoy an extra-creamy one-skillet frittata for breakfast. Smoked salmon, veggies, and herbs make every bite feel indulgent without packing on a bunch of calories. Seriously, this savory cottage cheese recipe only has 141 calories per serving.
Buy It: Lodge Pre-Seasoned 12-Inch. Cast Iron Skillet with Assist Handle ($25, Walmart)
Cottage Cheese Breakfast Bowl
This cottage cheese and fruit bowl is an upgraded version of the one you're used to having at Grandma's house. Along with fresh berries and kiwi, extra texture comes with every bite by topping with granola, dried apricot pieces, and chia seeds.
Related: Healthy Breakfast Recipes That Will Convince You to Upgrade from Cold Cereal
Classic Lasagna
If you've never made this comfort food from scratch before, you're about to be let in on the secret ingredient to our favorite lasagna recipe: cottage cheese. (You can also use ricotta if you don't have cottage cheese.) We can smell the bubbly layers of cheese and tomatoes right now.
Cottage Cheese-Dill Dip
Prepare to meet your new favorite party dip. Simply blend together low-fat cottage cheese with green onion, herbs, and spices then chill (up to 24 hours!) until your guests arrive. Serve with veggies and crackers.
Buy It: Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System ($180, Target)
Sou Bourek
This delightful cottage cheese recipe by chef Carrie Nahabedian pays tribute to her Armenian roots. Layers of fresh noodles are filled with a mixture of eggs, cottage cheese, and shredded Muenster or Monterrey Jack cheese. If you don't have time to make the noodles from scratch, you can still accomplish an equally tasty dish with wide egg noodles.
Herb Dinner Bread
Baking with cottage cheese is definitely a thing (and a delicious one, too). This fluffy yeast bread gets the perfect texture by using cottage cheese and mashed potatoes in the mix. We like using dried dill or parsley, but you can switch it up with your favorites.
Buy It: Wilton 9x5-Inch Nonstick Ultra Bake Professional Loaf Pan ($8, Target)
Spinach and Feta Casserole
With more than 75 ratings, this is a recipe you shouldn't pass up. Creamy cottage cheese gets a bit of extra tang from crumbled feta cheese. Tote this easy vegetable side dish to your next cookout or serve alongside chicken breast for a wholesome, low-carb meal.
Related: The Best Potluck Casseroles That Will Have Everyone Asking for Seconds
Honey and Poppy Seed Biscuits
Here's another delicious bread recipe using cottage cheese. Instead of butter, these flaky biscuits utilize cottage cheese. A biscuit mix helps keep prep time (and the ingredient count) down.
Copycat Bacon and Gruyere Egg Bites
Cottage cheese helps give these filling egg bites the same fluffy texture as your favorite coffee shop. Prepare a few of these on Sunday to store in the fridge so you'll breakfast ready to go for a few days.
Buy It: Anchor Hocking Half-Pint Glass Canning Jar Set ($29, Walmart)
Lightened-Up Spaghetti Pie
Craving Italian but want a quick, healthier option? Get those same delicious flavors in this this savory cottage cheese recipe. Ground turkey is swapped for beef and fresh veggies (mushrooms, green bell peppers, and onion) provide extra nutrients.
Cheese Blintzes
A blintz is a thin pancake that's similar to a French crepe. The difference here is that the cooked pancakes are filled (WITH cottage cheese, this case) and cooked again in a skillet with butter to get a crispy, golden-brown exterior. Serve with fresh berries and sour cream for the full experience.
Mina (Matzo Pie with Spinach and Leeks)
Matzo is an unleavened bread that's traditionally served at the beginning of Passover. This recipe layers the bread with a filling of spinach, leeks, feta, and cottage cheese. It's a craveworthy vegetarian meal even meat eaters will devour.
Cottage Cheese Puff
This nostalgic BH&G cottage cheese recipe dates back to the '70s! Whipped eggs give this soufflé-like dish an airy texture while the cheese gives it some tang. It would make an excellent vegetarian dish for brunch or dinner.
Buy It: Libbey Glass Bakers 3-Quart Casserole Dish ($23, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Key Lime Cheesecake Bars
No one will ever guess this lightened-up sweet treat is hiding cottage cheese. Blend together the curds with cream cheese and lime-flavor gelatin before pouring over a graham cracker crust. This no-bake dessert gives the same delicious flavor of a key lime pie with far less time or stress to prepare.