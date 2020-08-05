5 Ways to Repurpose Jam Jars Before You Recycle Them
A quick internet search proves there are virtually unlimited ways to use mason jars. You can make crafts such as snow globes, assemble a holiday favorite cookie-in-a-jar food gift, tote your lunch, make an omelet, decorate your home, and, perhaps most obviously, can foods. But what about those empty jam jars you either bought at the grocery store or emptied from homemade jams? They not safe to reuse for canning, but they can be used for a lot of those same ideas that come up when searching for ideas to repurpose mason jars. Here are some of the uses our editors and Test Kitchen specialists found to reuse an empty jam jar.
Give Herbs Roots
Keep stems of basil in shallow water in your jar; they will grow roots so you can plant them outside for fresh basil any time you need it. Learn more about regrowing food from kitchen scraps.
Mix Salad Dressings
Shake up all the elements of your homemade salad dressing and store for future use. This works great in any jar with a tight-fitting lid (so you avoid leaks).
Infuse Booze
Yes, this is as fun as it sounds! Experiment with infusing alcohol with different flavors and ingredients (like blueberries in vodka, orange peel in whiskey, or fresh ginger in rum).
Make DIY Extracts
That’s right, you can make your own homemade vanilla extract. Or lemon extract, cherry extract, mint extract, and so many more flavors using the alcohol of your choice and desired flavor additions. Try filling your empty jam jars with these eight extract variations.
Organize Your Pantry
Empty those awkwardly-shaped packages of nuts, seeds, and ingredients you bought in bulk into your empty jars for easier stackability (and often visibility).
There are many ways you can cut down your food waste and eliminate other kitchen waste in addition to these ways to repurpose jam jars. Implement as many as you can for the biggest payoff.
