5 Ways to Repurpose Jam Jars Before You Recycle Them

Image zoom Daniel D’Aix/Getty Images

Give Herbs Roots

Keep stems of basil in shallow water in your jar; they will grow roots so you can plant them outside for fresh basil any time you need it. Learn more about regrowing food from kitchen scraps.

Mix Salad Dressings

Shake up all the elements of your homemade salad dressing and store for future use. This works great in any jar with a tight-fitting lid (so you avoid leaks).

Infuse Booze

Yes, this is as fun as it sounds! Experiment with infusing alcohol with different flavors and ingredients (like blueberries in vodka, orange peel in whiskey, or fresh ginger in rum).

Make DIY Extracts

That’s right, you can make your own homemade vanilla extract. Or lemon extract, cherry extract, mint extract, and so many more flavors using the alcohol of your choice and desired flavor additions. Try filling your empty jam jars with these eight extract variations.

Organize Your Pantry

Empty those awkwardly-shaped packages of nuts, seeds, and ingredients you bought in bulk into your empty jars for easier stackability (and often visibility).