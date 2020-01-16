The Instant Pot Blender Makes Hot Soup with the Press of a Button

If there’s one kitchen brand that reached near-viral levels of notoriety in the last decade, it’s Instant Pot. That the entire world seemingly got on board with the pressure cooking trend over the past few years is not an illusion: According to the New York Times, the brand’s sales have been more than doubling every year since 2011. Though it’s famous for its beloved multi-use programmable pressure cookers, Instant Pot now also sells a slew of other kitchen appliances. And if you haven’t tried them all yet, you’re missing out.

Instant Pot makes everything from air fryers to toaster ovens, and each is just as powerful and easy to use as the next. Branch out from your tried-and-true multicooker and get one of Instant Pot’s newer devices: the Ace 60 Cooking Blender. It’s usually priced at $99, but right now, you can order one from Walmart for just $45.

Similar to the multi-use pressure cooker, this blender comes with eight built-in hot and cold programs to help you easily whip up smoothies, purées, ice cream, soup, and a variety of nut and rice milks. You can also choose from three manual blending speeds to create your just-right consistency.

No ordinary blender, this one also has the ability to cook while it pulverizes your ingredients. For instance, if you want to make a soup, you can add all of the ingredients into the blender and let it heat, stir, and blend the mixture on its own. All you have to do is press a button. It even displays real-time temperatures so you can check on cooking progress.

Perhaps the only downside of this blender is that it's not dishwasher-safe. However, the cleaning process is still pretty simple. Just fill the pitcher up with hot water, add a few drops of dish soap, secure the lid, and select the Pulse/Clean program. Once it's finished, you can rinse out the blender and be on your way.

The blender includes a 60-oz. temperature-resistant glass pitcher (with eight stainless steel blades), a food tamper, a five-ounce measuring cup, a cleaning brush, and a food-safe strainer bag for making nut milk or straining purées. It features a powerful yet quiet motor with a speed of 23,000 RPM (revolutions per minute) that won’t leave behind any unwanted chunks of food.

As a bonus, when you purchase the blender, you can download a free app to your smartphone that’s chock-full of tasty recipes ideas—think blueberry cheesecake ice cream and spinach-artichoke dip.

While the blender is 55% off at Walmart for now, there’s no telling how long this sale will last, so order one before the price goes back up.