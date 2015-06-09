There's nothing like a cozy bowl of chicken noodle soup or New England Clam Chowder when you need a comfort food fix. And while Merriam-Webster defines "soup" as a liquid food made with stock (meat, fish, or vegetable) and pieces of solid food, there are quite a few kinds of soups in the culinary world. Here's our list of all the types of soups so you won't have to guess what it means when you spot "consommé" on the menu the next time you're at French restaurant.