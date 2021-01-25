Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You'd never believe the airy, delicious result came from a single can of frosting.

It's hard to beat the joy of eating a giant slice of chocolate cake covered with homemade buttercream frosting. But when you're in a time crunch (or just really need to curb a sweet craving), I'm all for the convenience of a can of store-bought frosting. Last year, I learned a super simple boxed cake mix hack to easily accomplish gourmet results without measuring a bunch of ingredients. And then recently, I discovered how to make purchased frosting stretch further with an equally easy hack: whipping it. Yes, the canned frosting hack is simply whipping straight-from-the-can frosting with your electric mixer. This isn't necessarily a new hack (this popular YouTube video is from 2013), but it's definitely a trick worth attempting. Follow along to try the magical trick for yourself.

How to Make Store-Bought Frosting Better by Whipping It

The thick, creamy stuff in the can is delicious as-is, but this canned frosting hack also allows you to spread that glorious frosting even easier. I used some creamy chocolate frosting ($2, Target) here, but use whatever favorite flavor you want.

Empty the canned frosting in a large mixing bowl ($10, Bed Bath & Beyond). Whip the frosting using an electric mixer ($18, Target) for 2 to 3 minutes until fluffy and doubled in size. It's ready! Decorate twice as many cupcakes, cakes, and cookies with ease.