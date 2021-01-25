Try this Brilliant Canned Frosting Hack to Get Double the Amount from the Same Can

You'd never believe the airy, delicious result came from a single can of frosting.

By Katlyn Moncada
January 25, 2021
It's hard to beat the joy of eating a giant slice of chocolate cake covered with homemade buttercream frosting. But when you're in a time crunch (or just really need to curb a sweet craving), I'm all for the convenience of a can of store-bought frosting. Last year, I learned a super simple boxed cake mix hack to easily accomplish gourmet results without measuring a bunch of ingredients. And then recently, I discovered how to make purchased frosting stretch further with an equally easy hack: whipping it. Yes, the canned frosting hack is simply whipping straight-from-the-can frosting with your electric mixer. This isn't necessarily a new hack (this popular YouTube video is from 2013), but it's definitely a trick worth attempting. Follow along to try the magical trick for yourself.

Left: Store-bought chocolate frosting right out of the can. | Credit: Katlyn Moncada
Right: Frosting doubled after whipped with electric mixer. | Credit: Katlyn Moncada

How to Make Store-Bought Frosting Better by Whipping It

The thick, creamy stuff in the can is delicious as-is, but this canned frosting hack also allows you to spread that glorious frosting even easier. I used some creamy chocolate frosting ($2, Target) here, but use whatever favorite flavor you want.

  1. Empty the canned frosting in a large mixing bowl ($10, Bed Bath & Beyond).
  2. Whip the frosting using an electric mixer ($18, Target) for 2 to 3 minutes until fluffy and doubled in size.
  3. It's ready! Decorate twice as many cupcakes, cakes, and cookies with ease.

How easy is that? The light and fluffy results are due to beating air into the frosting. It's the perfect budget-friendly dessert hack for achieving those home baking projects. You can use this trick on a boxed cake mix, but I'm thinking it would be an excellent trick for topping the easy-to-make Depression-era cake that requires no eggs, butter, or milk.

