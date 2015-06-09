Shredding lettuce or cabbage is an easy task to accomplish from your own kitchen. The best part? You don't need any fancy equipment. Because shredding veggies in a food processor or on a grater produces much finer pieces, our Test Kitchen recommends shredding cabbage and lettuce by hand. All you have to do is simply grab your knife and cutting board and you can cut fresh lettuce for tacos or cabbage for your favorite salads and creamy coleslaw recipes. Read on for the best way to shred cabbage and lettuce for that delightfully fresh crunch in your recipes.