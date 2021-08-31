How to Make Self-Rising Flour to Avoid an Extra Trip to the Store

Out of all the varieties of flours on the market these days (i.e. all-purpose, whole-wheat, gluten-free, bread flour, cake flour, etc.), there is one flour that's not as common as it once was: self-rising flour. If you're unfamiliar, it's simply regular flour with the leavening agents already in the bag. This was a handy ingredient created in England more than 100 years ago so sailors could easily make baked goods on ships. Since we have access to baking powder, baking soda, and salt, our recipes today usually call for those ingredients over self-rising four. In case you do have a recipe calling for self-rising flour, our Test Kitchen has an easy way to make a DIY self-rising flour. Oh, and if you bought a bag of self-rising flour to make biscuits but don't know what else to make with it, we've got tips on substituting self-rising flour for all-purpose flour as well.