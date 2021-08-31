How to Make Self-Rising Flour to Avoid an Extra Trip to the Store
If you stumble across a recipe calling for self-rising flour but don't have any on hand, no need to worry. You likely have all the ingredients you need to make a self-rising flour substitute to complete your baking adventure.
Out of all the varieties of flours on the market these days (i.e. all-purpose, whole-wheat, gluten-free, bread flour, cake flour, etc.), there is one flour that's not as common as it once was: self-rising flour. If you're unfamiliar, it's simply regular flour with the leavening agents already in the bag. This was a handy ingredient created in England more than 100 years ago so sailors could easily make baked goods on ships. Since we have access to baking powder, baking soda, and salt, our recipes today usually call for those ingredients over self-rising four. In case you do have a recipe calling for self-rising flour, our Test Kitchen has an easy way to make a DIY self-rising flour. Oh, and if you bought a bag of self-rising flour to make biscuits but don't know what else to make with it, we've got tips on substituting self-rising flour for all-purpose flour as well.
What Is Self-Rising Flour?
Self-rising flour is a combination of all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
How to Make Self-Rising Flour
It's easy to make your own self-rising flour substitute at home. Here is our Test Kitchen's easy method to make self-rising flour:
- For every 1 cup of self-rising flour, substitute 1 cup all-purpose flour plus 1 tsp. baking powder, ½ tsp. salt, and ¼ tsp. baking soda.
There are also self-rising flour substitutes that simply call for 1 cup of all-purpose flour plus 1½ tsp. baking powder and ½ tsp. salt. This self-rising flour will also work in your recipes, but after comparing other self-rising flour products on the market, our Test Kitchen prefers the substitute calling for both leaveners.
Substituting Self-Rising Flour for All-Purpose Flour
So you go to the pantry to start making banana bread only to find a bag of self-rising flour instead of all-purpose flour. No need to run to the store just yet. As long as the recipe you're making calls for leavening agents (like that banana bread), you can easily substitute self-rising flour for all-purpose flour in your recipe. According to the baking pros at King Arthur Flour, look for recipes that use about ½ tsp. of baking powder per cup of flour. You can substitute the self-rising flour cup for cup, just omit the baking powder and salt from your recipe's ingredient list. If your recipe calls for baking soda as an ingredient, too, you can still add it.
Now that you know how to make self-rising flour, you can easily make two-ingredient dough for bagels, pizza dough, and more. You can also try some of our recipes already calling for self-rising flour such as beer bread or peanut butter bars.
