Pumpkin Substitutes to Finish Your Recipes in a Pinch

As soon as the hot summer turns to cooler autumn temps, we're ready to cook all things pumpkin with favorites such as spiced pumpkin bread and our favorite seasonal latte. But when you're grocery store shelves are empty or realize you accidentally bought pumpkin pie filling (which has pie spices already in the can) instead of pumpkin puree for the savory pumpkin dish you're about to make, there's no need to panic. With the help of our Test Kitchen, you can find a pumpkin substitute and be back in business in no time. Once you know these canned pumpkin substitutes, you can easily swap in those ingredients whenever you're in a pinch.