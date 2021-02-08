A Beginner's Guide to Olive Oil vs. Vegetable Oil

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Reaching for the olive oil to coat a skillet or make a quick salad dressing is the go-to for many. But what is the difference between olive oil and vegetable oil? Is one better than the other? We've got the answers.

Cooking oils such as olive oil and vegetable oil are pantry staples for most households all over the world. For me, I always keep a bottle of EVOO (extra virgin olive oil) on the counter for a quick salad dressing or to lightly coat a pan for stir-frying veggies. You've probably heard olive oil is the healthier cooking oil choice (especially if you're following the Mediterranean Diet). But with baked goods and other cooking methods (frying, sautéing) calling for vegetable oil, can you use olive oil instead? And if vegetable oil is in fact made from vegetables, wouldn't that be a healthy choice, too? I know, there are so many questions! Don't worry, they will be answered. Read on for your complete guide to all things olive oil vs. vegetable oil.

Olive Oil vs. Vegetable Oil

According to the North American Olive Oil Association, olive oil is produced through the natural crushing of olives. Cold-pressed, unrefined olive oil made without heat or chemicals is known as extra virgin olive oil ($15, Target). Bottles labeled "light" or simply "olive oil" go through a refining process, which uses acids, alkalis, steam, and other agents that remove the strong aroma and flavor from the olive. This also removes some of the antioxidants naturally occurring in the olive.

As for vegetable oil ($2, Target), the term refers to any oil that comes from plant sources. It will depend on the brand, but most vegetable oils on the market are a blend of canola, corn, soybean, safflower, palm, and sunflower oils. Vegetable oil is also refined just like olive oil is, resulting in a neutral flavor.

Is Olive Oil Vegetable Oil?

While their pungent, slighlty bitter taste often goes the savory route (we're looking at you, charcuterie boards), olives are in fact fruits. Due to the fleshy exterior enclosing a firm seed, they're actually a part of the drupe (aka stone fruit) family along with peaches, cherries, plums, and mangoes. So while you might use olive oil the same way you would vegetable oil, you're technically using fruit oil.

Is One Oil Healthier Than the Other?

Not only is flavor stripped from the vegetables used to make the oil but also the nutritional value of the plants. So if you've wondered why extra virgin olive oil is the go-to for Mediterranean recipes and other diets, it's essentially a naturally-pressed juice and therefore has the olive's health benefits still intact. This also explains why a bottle of EVOO maintains a price point that is a bit higher than vegetable oil (around $10 vs. $2).

Olive Oil and Vegetable Oil Smoke Points

Fried chicken, french fries, and other fried foods usually call for vegetable oil due to its higher smoke point. This means it can tolerate a high temperature without smoking or breaking down. Vegetable oil's smoke point is around 460ºF while olive oil is around 410ºF. The olive oil association we mentioned before did note, however, that a study by ACTA Scientific Nutritional Health comparing 10 of the most commonly used oils found that extra virgin olive oil is the most stable cooking oil.

Can You Substitute Olive Oil for Vegetable Oil?