It's Incredibly Easy (and Cheap) to Make Your Own Oat Milk at Home

Creamy in texture and slightly nutty in taste, oat milk has quickly become a go-to non-dairy milk alternative. In fact, the fanbase for oat milk is so great, sales went up 270% between January and mid-July this year. Its nutritional benefits, plus the fact that oat milk is nut-free and soy-free, make it suitable not only for plant-based diets but also for anyone with a nut allergy or dairy intolerance. If you get sticker shock when you find the $4 per half-gallon at the grocery store, just put the carton back in the refrigerator section. Here's how to make your own oat milk at home for a simple, dairy-free beverage at a fraction of the cost.

How to Make Oat Milk

Start with whole rolled oats ($3, Target), which are commonly referred to as old-fashioned oats. Quick oats are too processed for oat milk and can result in a slimy beverage. Make sure to buy gluten-free oats ($6, Target) if needed. This recipe will make approximately 1 liter of oat milk or four 1-cup servings.

Add 1 cup rolled oats, 4 cups cold water, and a pinch of salt (optional) to a high-speed blender ($140, NutriBullet). Blend 30-45 seconds until combined. It's important to not over blend, as this can produce a slimy texture. Strain through a clean tea towel or nut milk bag ($14, Amazon). If you don't want any pulp or sediment, strain your DIY oat milk twice. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

If you prefer your oat milk sweetened, try adding one of the following options before blending: 1-2 Medjool dates (remove the pit first) or 1-2 Tbsp. of maple syrup, honey, or agave sweetener. You can also try adding in ½ tsp. vanilla extract or 2 Tbsp. cocoa powder for flavored varieties.