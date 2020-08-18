It's Incredibly Easy (and Cheap) to Make Your Own Oat Milk at Home
All you need is oats, water, and your trusty blender to achieve this trendy non-dairy beverage.
Creamy in texture and slightly nutty in taste, oat milk has quickly become a go-to non-dairy milk alternative. In fact, the fanbase for oat milk is so great, sales went up 270% between January and mid-July this year. Its nutritional benefits, plus the fact that oat milk is nut-free and soy-free, make it suitable not only for plant-based diets but also for anyone with a nut allergy or dairy intolerance. If you get sticker shock when you find the $4 per half-gallon at the grocery store, just put the carton back in the refrigerator section. Here's how to make your own oat milk at home for a simple, dairy-free beverage at a fraction of the cost.
How to Make Oat Milk
Start with whole rolled oats ($3, Target), which are commonly referred to as old-fashioned oats. Quick oats are too processed for oat milk and can result in a slimy beverage. Make sure to buy gluten-free oats ($6, Target) if needed. This recipe will make approximately 1 liter of oat milk or four 1-cup servings.
- Add 1 cup rolled oats, 4 cups cold water, and a pinch of salt (optional) to a high-speed blender ($140, NutriBullet).
- Blend 30-45 seconds until combined. It's important to not over blend, as this can produce a slimy texture.
- Strain through a clean tea towel or nut milk bag ($14, Amazon). If you don't want any pulp or sediment, strain your DIY oat milk twice.
- Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.
If you prefer your oat milk sweetened, try adding one of the following options before blending: 1-2 Medjool dates (remove the pit first) or 1-2 Tbsp. of maple syrup, honey, or agave sweetener. You can also try adding in ½ tsp. vanilla extract or 2 Tbsp. cocoa powder for flavored varieties.
It's recommended to make oat milk using organic whole oats since some non-organic brands have found traces of a pesticide called glyphosate. Depending on the brand and amount of oats you buy, you can make double or triple the amount of oat milk for the same price as one half-gallon purchased at the store. Add a splash to your cold brew coffee or chai latte. Oh, and don't let that leftover oat pulp go to waste! Add it to your morning smoothie or combine it with some honey for a soothing DIY facemask.
