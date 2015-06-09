What does sauté mean? The word is culinary speak for browning or cooking a food quickly over fairly high heat using a small amount of fat in a wide, shallow pan. The word “sauté” comes from the French word sauter which means "to jump." Imagine a toque-capped (a toque is that classic puffy white hat worn by chefs) chef shaking a pan of veggies back and forth while making the food jump in the air, and you get the idea. Fortunately, you can get the same jumpy, no-stick effect simply by stirring the food with a spatula or flipping it with tongs. Best of all, no matter how you choose to sauter, dinner will be done soon, sautéing is one of the quickest cooking methods around. Here's everything to know about how to sauter comme un chef de cuisine! (How to sauté like a chef, that is! And we're done with today's vocab lesson.)