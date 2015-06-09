Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Once you master how to sauté chicken, you’ll have a quick dinnertime solution for any night of the week. Here we show you everything you need to know about sautéed chicken, including exactly how long to sauté chicken breasts and other parts of the bird, plus explain ways to sauté chicken breast for everything from super-simple family dinners to easy entertaining entrées.

Sautéed chicken is the perfect 30-minute meal solution. Better yet, you can turn out a variety of delicious variations with a few added ingredients. Before you roll up your sleeves to learn how to sauté chicken breast, thigh, or another part of the bird, bone up on these basics. The word sauté is based on the French word sauter, which means "to jump." Sautéed chicken is cooked in a small amount of oil or butter over fairly high heat in an open shallow pan. Read on to master how to sauté chicken no matter which chicken part you use.

Image zoom Karla Conrad

Before we dive into how to sauté chicken, let’s talk n, mnpans. You can use a nonstick or regular pan. Be sure to choose a heavy skillet ($50, Bed Bath & Beyond) that’s an appropriate size to cook the chicken you have. If the skillet is too large, pan juices can burn. If it's too small, the poultry will steam instead of brown.

Regardless of the pieces of chicken you are fixing, the principles of how to sauté chicken are the same.

Follow the tips for safe handling of chicken below to ensure proper food safety.

The chicken pieces should be uniform in size for even cooking.

Chicken should be dry before cooking, so pat it with paper towels just before sautéing.

Don't crowd the pieces in the skillet or they will steam instead of browning nicely.

Cook the chicken in batches if necessary. Add additional oil or butter as necessary.

Don’t toss the drippings! Deglaze the pan to whip up a flavor-boosting simple pan sauce.

Image zoom Blaine Moats

How to Sauté Skinless, Boneless Chicken Breast Halves

Here’s how to sauté chicken breasts that are halved, boneless, and skinless, which are readily available at supermarkets and butchers.

Pat boneless, skinless chicken breast halves dry, then use kitchen shears ($10, Target) to trim any fat.

Optional: Some cooks like to flatten chicken breasts for quick, even cooking. Simply place each chicken breast between two sheets of plastic wrap. Pound with the flat side of a meat mallet or heavy, flat pan to your desired thickness.

Sprinkle breasts with salt and ground black pepper, or your favorite spice blend.

For four skinless, boneless chicken breast halves (1 to 1¼ pounds total), preheat 1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil, canola oil, or butter in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Reduce heat to medium.

How long to sauté chicken breast halves: Add the boneless, skinless chicken breast halves and cook 12 to 15 minutes (6 to 8 minutes for flattened chicken) or until chicken registers 165°F on an instant-read meat thermometer, turning twice. Reduce heat if chicken starts to brown too quickly.

Make-Ahead Tip: Many recipes call for cooked chicken. Whether you're making chicken salad, enchiladas, or casseroles, a great option is to sauté chicken breasts, thighs, or tenders. You can use them right away in recipes or save them for later use. Store cooked chicken in the refrigerator up to 3 days or in the freezer up to 4 months.

How to Sauté Chicken Strips or Tenders

Many recipes call for quick-cooking chicken breast strips or tenders. You can cut whole chicken breasts into strips or pieces crosswise or lengthwise, depending on your preference and the dish. Sautéed chicken tenders are prepared in the same way as chicken breasts (above), except the cook time will be shorter—6 to 8 minutes total. Keep a close eye on the sautéed chicken tenders and turn them occasionally to prevent burning.

Image zoom Andy Lyons

How to Sauté Boneless Chicken Thighs

You know you can sauté chicken breast, but did you know that you can also use the quick sautéing chicken cooking method for chicken thighs?

Start with skinless, boneless thighs. These can be sautéed similarly to chicken breasts (above), although thighs may take a bit longer to cook: 14 to 18 minutes total for 3- to 4-ounce thighs.

Safe Handling of Sautéed Chicken

While we’ve given you the basics on how to sauté chicken breasts, tenders, and thighs, there are a few more things you should know to make sure the chicken you serve is safe to eat: