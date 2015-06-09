Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you have memories of eating roasted chestnuts from a street vendor or just dream of sampling them, you'll be glad to know how easy it is to oven-roast fresh chestnuts. Eat them as is or make chestnuts a tasty addition to recipes.

The weather is getting cooler and it's time to bring some fall flavors into your favorite comfort foods. Enter: the traditional roasted chestnut. Chestnuts go hand in hand with the holidays because December is considered prime time for purchasing them fresh, but the season extends from about September to March. Raw chestnuts tend to be bitter in flavor. Roasted, peeled chestnuts are light in color, starchy, and slightly sweet. They're delicious eaten as is for a snack. Or they can also be mashed, sliced, or chopped and used as an ingredient in both sweet and savory recipes. Read on to learn the best way to roast chestnuts in just three steps.

How to Roast Chestnuts

Before we can start roasting chestnuts, let's talk about picking your fresh chestnuts. Choose chestnuts that are smooth, blemish-free, and heavy for their size. A good trick is to shake the chestnuts. If you hear a rattle, they are drying out and not worth purchasing.

Test Kitchen Tip: Because they dry out quickly, store fresh chestnuts in a cool, dry place and use within a week. Fresh chestnuts should keep for up to a month in the refrigerator and several months in the freezer.

Step 1: Prep the Chestnuts for Roasting

Before roasting, use the tip of a sturdy paring knife ($10, Bed Bath & Beyond) to cut an X on the flat side of each chestnut. This will prevent them from exploding during roasting and makes them easier to peel. Arrange the chestnuts in a single layer in an ungreased baking pan ($10, Target).

Step 2: Roast Chestnuts in the Oven

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Roast the chestnuts for 15 minutes, tossing once or twice during cooking. The outer shells will start to brown and pull apart at the X.

Step 3: Cool and Peel Roasted Chestnuts

Cool the chestnuts slightly, but peel them while still warm; they get increasingly difficult to peel as they cool. After the shell is removed, roll the peeled chestnuts in a clean kitchen towel ($4, Target) to remove the thin, papery inner skins. These skins tend to be bitter. Store peeled, roasted chestnuts in an airtight storage container ($7, Target) container. Use within two days of roasting.