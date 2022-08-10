We can't be the only ones who get overly excited at the site of a mountain of freshly-picked corn cobs, in their gorgeous green-husked glory. It's a signal of late summer, a harbinger of holidays to come, and a highlight of our menu every year. Since the peak season for sweet corn is fairly short (harvest generally takes place between mid-summer and November), we often buy a bounty and cook corn on the cob in big batches. What can we say, after long, frigid winters and rainy springs anticipating just this moment, it's tough to resist overdoing it!

Once you master how to reheat corn on the cob, you can feel free to overdo it any time. Simply refrigerate the cooled cooked corn in an airtight container for up to 5 days, then use one of our Test Kitchen's favorite methods for how to reheat corn on the cob below to bring each piece back to its butter-ready, warm, sweet glory.

Andy Lyons

How to Reheat Corn 6 Ways

Each of these options for how to reheat corn on the cob takes less than 10 minutes! Read on for instructions for each, then for details about freezing the vegetable to extend its life even more.

How to Reheat Corn on the Cob in the Oven

Curious how to reheat corn on the cob in a way that cooks each kernel the most evenly? The secret lies in your oven.

Preheat the oven to 400° F.

Transfer corn cobs to a baking dish, then add 2 tablespoons of water to the bottom of the dish. (This essentially helps the corn "steam" a bit.)

Cover the dish with aluminum foil.

Place the dish in the oven and reheat the corn cobs for 5 minutes.

Garnish as desired and serve.

How to Reheat Corn on the Cob in the Broiler

To speed up your oven reheat strategy, switch from bake to broil.

Preheat the broiler.

Transfer corn cobs to a broiler pan or wire rack over a sheet pan.

Place the pan in the oven on a rack 6 inches away from the heat source.

Broil for 1 minute; rotate each cob ¼ turn.

Repeat broil and turn steps until you've made 2 full rotations of each corn on the cob.

Garnish as desired and serve.

How to Reheat Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

For one of the quickest and easiest ideas for how to reheat corn on the cob (and one that won't heat up your whole kitchen!), turn to your trusty microwave.

Transfer corn cobs to a microwave-safe baking dish, then add 2 tablespoons of water to the bottom of the dish.

Cover the dish with a damp towel (to help steam the corn so it doesn't dry out).

Microwave for 30 seconds.

Flip the corn and microwave for another 30 seconds.

Carefully lift the towel to check for doneness; adding another 30 seconds if necessary.

Garnish as desired and serve.

How to Reheat Corn on the Cob in Boiling Water

Boiling is one of the most common ways to cook corn in the first place, and yes, it's an option for how to reheat corn on the cob, too.

Bring a large pot ½ to ⅔ full of water to a boil on the stove.

Transfer corn cobs to the boiling water, and boil for 2 minutes.

Garnish as desired and serve.

How to Reheat Corn on the Cob in an Air Fryer

Similar to a mini convection oven, this countertop appliance can make quick work out of reheating corn.

Preheat the air fryer to 350° F.

Transfer corn cobs to the air fryer and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until heated through.

Garnish as desired and serve.

How to Reheat Corn on the Cob on the Grill

If the weather is nice enough to fire up your charcoal grill or gas grill, and if you already have it lit to grill your main dish, try this strategy for how to reheat corn on the cob.

Brush the corn cobs with oil or butter.

Transfer the prepared corn cobs to a medium-heat grill.

Use tongs to rotate the pieces every 30 seconds until all sides are warm (this usually takes us about 2 full rotations).

Garnish as desired and serve.

Monica Rodriguez/Getty Images

How to Freeze Corn on the Cob

If you don't anticipate you can crank through all of your corn in the 5 days after you've cooked it, press "pause" by putting it on ice.

Round up a sharp knife, then follow these steps for how to cut corn off the cob (without making a mess).

Line a sheet pan or freezer-safe baking dish (that will fit in your freezer) with parchment paper.

Scatter the corn kernels on the prepared pan, spreading them out so the kernels are in a single layer.

Flash-freeze the corn for 30 to 60 minutes.

Transfer the frozen kernels to a freezer-safe bag, squeeze out excess air, and press it shut. Label with the date and freeze for up to 12 months.

Many of our favorite corn recipes can be made with either fresh or frozen corn kernels, so check your ingredient list; you might be fine to use your frozen kernels as-is. Or to reheat the frozen corn, transfer the corn kernels to a colander and rinse with cold water until the pieces no longer appear icy. In a skillet over medium-high heat, add corn and 1 to 2 tablespoons of butter. Cook, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon or heat-safe spatula, until the butter is melted and the corn is warm (about 5 minutes). Season as you see fit and dive in.