How to Make The Best Grilled Cheese You've Ever Tasted

Grilled cheese sandwiches have been a staple quick, satisfying meal for Americans since the Great Depression. Still today just thinking about that buttery bread packed with melty cheese is enough to make anyone's mouth water. But if you haven't tried making the classic comfort food before (or just want to step up your grilled cheese game), you're in the right place. Here we'll teach you how to make a grilled cheese that rivals any gourmet restaurant version you've tried. Once you learn the grilled cheese-making basics, there are plenty of fresh variations on taking the toasty sammie to the next level. And since grilled cheese is always better with soup, we'll also make sure you're equipped with some delicious homemade tomato soup recipes to dip your grilled cheese.