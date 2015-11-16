When the holidays come around, treat your family and friends to homemade eggnog. It takes just a few ingredients and very little time, and it's a delicious start to any festive gathering. We'll teach you how to make your own eggnog so you can take this drink off your holiday shopping list. Plus, we have a few eggnog recipes and tips for adding eggnog to your cooking and baking, so you can flood the holiday season with this creamy, comforting drink.

What is Eggnog?

Eggnog has been around since at least Elizabethan times, and American colonists continued the tradition thanks to the availability of dairy products and easy access to rum and whiskey. No one knows the exact origins of the word nog. Some historians speculate that it comes from the word noggin, meaning a small wood mug. Others say nog refers to a strong variety of beer, which was used in Old World versions of the beverage. Regardless of the history, eggnog today includes these basic ingredients: milk and/or cream, eggs, sugar, nutmeg, and often a liqueur such as brandy or rum.

Just as there is a dramatic taste difference between homemade ice cream and the purchased variety, there is a difference between homemade eggnog and the stuff sold in cartons. A batch of eggnog takes about 15 minutes to make; it can be prepared a day ahead and chilled. Follow our classic eggnog recipe to get you started, or try the lower-fat or alcohol-free versions. One recipe makes seven (4-ounce) glasses of eggnog and is easy to double for entertaining. You can also use eggnog to flavor other foods, like Christmas cookies and desserts.

How to Make Your Own Eggnog

How to Make Our Classic Eggnog Recipe

Eggnog is basically a thin custard sauce thickened with egg yolks. If you want to know how to make eggnog alcoholic, our recipe already includes a splash of bourbon and rum, but we also have instructions for how to make eggnog without alcohol.

In a large heavy saucepan stir together 4 beaten egg yolks, 2 cups milk, and 1/3 cup sugar. Cook and stir over medium heat until milk mixture just coats the back of a metal spoon. To test this, dip the metal spoon in the egg mixture and swipe your finger across the back. Your finger will leave a mark when the mixture is done (see photo above). Do not let the egg mixture boil. Remove the pan from the heat.

Tip: If the egg mixture gets too hot or boils during cooking, the eggs can scramble or curdle. If this happens, pour it through a fine-mesh sieve and continue as directed.

Place the pan in a sink or bowl of ice water, and use a wooden spoon to stir for 2 minutes. Stir in 1 cup whipping cream, 2 tablespoons light rum, 2 tablespoons bourbon, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. The choice of what to spike eggnog with is yours. Our rum and bourbon combination is pretty classic, but you could swap dark rum for light, use a different whiskey for the bourbon, try brandy or cognac. Go with your favorites.

Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours. Serve in small glasses. Top with freshly grated or ground nutmeg.

Lower-Fat Eggnog: Prepare as directed above, except omit whipping cream and use 3 cups milk. You can use a lower-fat milk, if desired. Another way to cut the fat is to substitute evaporated skim milk for the whipping cream.

How to Make Eggnog Without Alcohol: Prepare as directed above, except omit the rum and bourbon and increase the milk to 2-1/3 cups.

How to Garnish Eggnog

How to serve eggnog is also up to you and what your kitchen/cupboards are stocked with, but you can take your nog up a notch by topping it with whipped cream and adding any of the following:

A drizzle of creme de menthe or mint-flavor syrup

Chocolate curls

Ground cinnamon

Candy canes or cinnamon sticks

Tip: Because eggnog is so rich, the serving size is generally smaller. Our classic eggnog recipe calls for 4-ounce servings, so pull out the smaller glasses!

Cooking with Eggnog and Eggnog Recipes

