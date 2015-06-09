Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Pomegranate juice is as good for you as it is tasty to drink. The nutrient-rich, crimson-color seeds and juice offer plenty of delicious potential for pomegranate recipes once you figure out how to juice a pomegranate.

The pomegranate, with its thick red skin and miniature crown, is a complex fruit. It houses hundreds of arils (small edible seeds encased in a juicy, brilliant-red pulp) that are separated into clusters by a bitter cream-color membrane. The seeds are edible with a sweet-tart flavor. Touted for their protective antioxidants, pomegranate seeds are also a very good source of vitamin C and vitamin K, and a good source of dietary fiber and folate. Use the seeds in desserts, salads, and more, and drink the pomegranate juice or use it in dressings or sauces. We know, pomegranate fruits look daunting, but once you remove the pomegranate seeds (aka arils) the process of making homemade pomegranate juice is easier than you might think. Read on for our Test Kitchen's easy step-by-step process for how to juice a pomegranate.

pulling apart pomegranate Credit: Peter Krumhardt

How to Juice a Pomegranate

Before juicing a pomegranate, it's important to note the vivid-red juice can stain. Be sure to clean your work surfaces surface immediately with warm, soapy water. Also, consider wearing an apron or work shirt since the seeds can be messy.

removing pomegranate seeds with water Credit: Peter Krumhardt

Step 1: Cut Pomegranate and Remove the Seeds

​​​​​​​Using a sharp knife ($16, Target), cut the fruit vertically in half. Gently break the pomegranate halves into smaller sections. Place the pomegranate sections in a bowl of cool water. Using your fingers, loosen the seeds from each section into the water. The seeds will sink to the bottom. Discard the peel and membrane that will be left floating on top.

draining pomegranate seeds with a sieve Credit: Peter Krumhardt

Step 2: Drain the Seeds

Pour the water and pomegranate seeds through a fine-mesh sieve ($8, Walmart) to catch the seeds. (One medium pomegranate yields about ½ cup seeds.) At this point, you can eat the seeds out of hand or use them in salads (such as this Persimmon, Blood Orange, and Pomegranate Salad) or as a garnish for desserts (like Pomegranate-Raspberry Bars) and beverages. Move on to the next step to learn the best way to juice a pomegranate.

Test Kitchen Tip: You can store the seeds in a covered container in the refrigerator for several days, or freeze them in a sealed freezer container for up to 1 year.

pomegranate juice in measuring cup Credit: Greg Scheidemann

Step 3: Turn Pomegranate Seeds Into Juice

Homemade pomegranate juice takes just minutes to make once you've seeded the pomegranate. You don't even need a special pomegranate juicer or pomegranate juice press. Place the drained seeds in a high-power blender ($180, Target) or food processor, and blend or process until combined into a pulp. Transfer the pulp to a sieve set over a bowl. Using the back of a spoon, press the pulp to release the juice into the bowl below. (This is the same process you'd use to make seedless raspberry sauce.)

Step 4: Adjust Taste and Enjoy Pomegranate Juice

Taste the juice. If ripe enough, it won't need any sweetener, and you can start reaping the delicious pomegranate juice benefits. If it seems too tart, add a bit of maple syrup or your desired sweetener, just a little at a time, to get it to the perfect level of sweetness. Use this pomegranate juice recipe as is, as a beverage, or as an ingredient in sauces (like this juicy pomegranate pot roast), salad dressings, juice blends, or cocktails.

How to Buy and Store Pomegranates