So you made a juicy batch of homemade fried chicken for dinner and are now to the dreaded task of cleaning up. Wiping down grease splatters is one thing, but you might be dreading what to do with the used cooking oil. If you're new to deep-frying at home, keep that used oil away from the drain! Sure, the garbage disposal (or any other drains, for that matter) might seem like the easiest option, but that is the least effective way to dispose of cooking oil. Why? Oils and fats become solid and can cause major damage and blockages to your pipes. It can also mess up your plumbing system, attract pests, and (eek!) pollute the waterways. Here are the best ways to dispose of cooking oil so you can keep your home's pipe system safe.