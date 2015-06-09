To enjoy fresh berries at their finest, they need a bit of extra care. Learn how to choose the best-tasting fruit and how to keep it fresh. Also follow our freezing tips to extend berry season.

Fresh berries are one of the best parts of summer! As soon as the weather starts getting warm, we look forward to fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and all the berry recipes you can make with them. To help you make the most of berry season every year, we put together our top tips for choosing berries at the store, washing them, storing them, and preserving them for months to come.

Image zoom

Picking The Best Berries

While it's a treat that some berries are available in grocery stores year-round, berries are seasonal fruits and will be more plentiful, less expensive, and usually better tasting when in season. In general, berries are best when the weather is warm. When purchasing, choose berries that are plump, tender, and bright in color. Avoid containers that are damp or stained, which might be signs of overripe fruit. Remove and discard any moldy or mushy berries so mold won't spread to other berries. If you're picking or growing your own, select berries that separate easily from their stems. Unlike some fruits, berries generally don't ripen or get sweeter after picking. Here's when some of the most popular berries are in season:

Blackberries: June through August

June through August Blueberries: Late May through October

Late May through October Boysenberries: Late June through early August

Late June through early August Raspberries: May through September

May through September Strawberries: April through June

How to Store Berries

If you're planning to eat your berries within a few days, refrigerate the unwashed berries, loosely covered, in a single layer. Heaping them on top of one another can crush the berries.

For strawberries and blueberries, store in the refrigerator up to five days.

store in the refrigerator up to five days. For blackberries, raspberries, and boysenberries, store in the refrigerator up to three days

Image zoom

How to Wash Berries

Because berries are so delicate, do not wash them until right before you use them, or they can break down and get mushy.

For strawberries, place them in a colander and gently rinse under cool water before removing the stems. If you remove the stems before washing, more water can get in affecting the texture and flavor of the berries.

Image zoom

For blackberries, raspberries, boysenberries, and blueberries, do not rinse under running water because the pressure can crush them. Instead, place the berries in a colander and dip them in a bowl of cold water. Gently swish the colander in the water, then allow the berries to drain.

Test Kitchen Tip: If you are adamant on pre-washing berries and want to store washed berries in the fridge, they'll last longest if you rinse them with some apple cider vinegar in addition to water. Fill a bowl with three cups of water and one cup of apple cider vinegar, then pour in your unwashed berries and stir them with your hands. Repeat with plain water as above to ensure no vinegar-flavored berries.

To dry all kinds of berries, after washing, carefully spread the berries in a single layer on a tray or baking sheet lined with paper towels. Pat the berries dry with another paper towel. Start eating!

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

How to Freeze Berries

Berries freeze well and can be used frozen for smoothies or thawed for use in baking and sauces. When thawing, berries tend to lose their shape as well as some of their juice, so place freezer bags of berries on a baking sheet or in a bowl to thaw in case the bags leak.

Wash the berries and pat dry as directed above. Arrange the whole berries on a baking sheet and freeze until solid or up to a couple of days. This keeps the berries loose and makes measuring and thawing easier.

Test Kitchen Tip: For strawberries, you might want to hull the berries before freezing. If you prefer to slice the strawberries before freezing, omit the freezing step above, which is for whole berries, and freeze as directed below.

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

Transfer the frozen berries to freezer bags or freezer containers. Leave a little space at the top of the bag or container, because the berries might expand a little. Label the bags or containers with the name of the berry, date frozen, and amount.

Test Kitchen Tip: Measure the berries with a measuring cup as you put them in the bags or containers, and write the amount in cups on each bag or container. When you need berries for a recipe, you will know how many you have available.

Lay bags of berries flat in the freezer. You can also place the bags on a tray or baking sheet first to assure a flat surface. Add bags or containers of berries to the freezer in batches to make sure they freeze quickly, and leave room around each to allow air to circulate. You can stack the bags or containers once the fruit is frozen.

Freeze berries for up to 6 months.

Freezing with a Sugar Pack