Whip up a delicious dinner from scratch in no time with quick-cooking pork chops. Learn our best tips and tricks on how to bake pork chops, including the crucial information of how long to bake pork chops (because tough, dry pork chops are the worst!). Of course, we also include the juicy details for breaded baked pork chops, too because we know you love them and the reduced guilt from not frying.

Bone-in and boneless pork chops are delicious cooked any which way: broiled, grilled, pan-fried, and baked. Baked pork chops can be stuffed, breaded, served with toppers or sauces, the options are seemingly endless. One of our Test Kitchen's best ways to cook pork chops just so happens to be in the oven and involves an unexpected trick (we'll go ahead and tell you it's searing pork chops in a skillet before baking). Follow our step-by-step guide on how to cook pork chops in the oven. From there, find some amazing pork chop recipes and ideas for your next home-cooked meal.

Step 1: Trim Fat from Chops

Keep dinner lean and free of unpleasant fatty bites by trimming visible fat from pork chops before cooking. Simply use a sharp knife ($60, Crate & Barrel) to cut off excess white fat around the edges of the chops.

Step 2: Dry and Season Pork Chops

For the best sear and to help seasonings adhere to pork chops, pat the pork chops with paper towels. It seems like most recipes are improved by the addition of a little salt and pepper. Baked pork chops are no exception. Add a sprinkling of salt and pepper (and, if desired, fresh herbs or other spices) to the pork chops.

Step 3: Sear Pork Chops Before Baking

The real key for irresistible oven-baked pork chops is searing the pork chops in a skillet first. In an extra-large skillet ($70, Bed Bath & Beyond) heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add 2 bone-in chops or up to 4 boneless pork chops. Cook for 6 minutes or until the surfaces are gorgeously browned. Flip the chops as needed for an even sear. Doing this step before actually baking pork chops makes a big difference.

Step 4: Bake Pork Chops

If using an oven-safe skillet ($25, Target), place it directly in the oven. If your skillet is not oven-going, transfer the seared pork chops to a 15x10x1-inch baking sheet ($10, Kohl's). Bake pork chops uncovered first (more on the timings below) at 350°F. Once they're done (the safe internal temperature is 145°F), remove and cover with foil. Let stand 3 minutes before serving.

How Long to Bake Pork Chops

Bake pork chops that are about 1¼-inch thick at 350°F for 14 to 17 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer ($12, Bed Bath & Beyond) registers 145°F. If you're worried about the timing for how long to bake pork chops varying based on chops being boneless or bone-in, stop worrying. Our Test Kitchen tried both and as long as the thickness is the same, the baking time is the same for boneless pork chops and bone-in pork chops. If you're using pork chops thinner than 1¼-inch thick, decrease the baking time. No matter the thickness, pork chops are done baking when they reach 145°F.

Your Go-To Oven-Baked Pork Chops Recipe

Here's the detailed recipe for our easy oven-baked pork chops:

4 bone-in pork loin chops, cut 1¼ inches thick (about 3 pounds total), or 4 boneless pork loin chops, cut 1¼ inches thick (about 2½ pounds total)

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Trim fat from chops. Pat chops dry with paper towels. Sprinkle chops with salt and pepper.

2. In an extra-large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add 2 bone-in chops or all of the boneless chops. Cook about 6 minutes or until browned, turning to brown evenly. Transfer chops to a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Repeat with remaining chops if necessary.

3. Bake chops for 14 to 17 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in chops registers 145°F. Cover and let stand for 3 minutes.

Breaded pork chops: For a different take on baked pork chops, try this classic breaded baked pork chops recipe. We call them oven-fried because they still get that delicious golden outer coating you get from fried thanks to the breading, but baking keeps them healthier.

Stuffed pork chops: Now that you're a pro at baking pork chops, try stuffing them and baking with our baked pesto-stuffed pork chops recipe. To make stuffed pork chops, cut a small pocket into the side of a pork loin chop to create a space for stuffing. Spoon in your filling and bake.

How to Pick a Pork Chop

Pork chops come from the loin section (upper back) of the hog. Here are some of the most common cuts you will find in the supermarket butcher department:

Loin chop (bone-in): also called porterhouse pork chop, this chop looks like a T-bone beef steak

(bone-in): also called porterhouse pork chop, this chop looks like a T-bone beef steak Top loin chop (boneless): also called New York pork chop or center-cut chop

(boneless): also called New York pork chop or center-cut chop Sirloin chop (usually bone-in)

(usually bone-in) Rib chop (bone-in): also known as ribeye pork chop

How to Test Pork Chops for Doneness

To check the temperature, insert an instant-read thermometer into the thickest part of the chop (making sure to avoid bone if using bone-in pork chops). The thickness of a pork chop will determine its final cooking time, regardless of whether it's boneless or bone-in. Chops typically range in thickness from ¾ inch to 1½ inches. The USDA updated its doneness guidelines in 2011, noting that pork cooked to 145°F (followed by a 3-minute rest time) is just as safe as pork cooked to 160°F. At this doneness, the pork is pinker than many people are used to, but the meat is juicier and more flavorful. If you'd rather, you can always cook your pork chop to the previous standard of 160°F.