How Many Grams Are in One Stick of Butter?
The measurement markings on sticks of butter are very helpful, but not particularly useful if you find yourself following a recipe using the metric system instead of standard U.S. measurements (aka imperial measurements).
Butter is a well-loved ingredient in cuisines around the world. It makes a pie pastry super flaky, creates fluffy frosting, and becomes an easy sauce for pasta. We all know when we open a new stick of butter there are markings for 8 Tbsp. But what if you're cooking from a recipe that lists ingredients by weight (grams and pounds) rather than volume (cups and tablespoons)? And if you're really trying to be more like Julia Child and hone your French cooking skills, there's a chance those weighted ingredients call for metric measurements rather than the imperial system we use in the United States. In case you're not sure how the math lines up when measuring butter for weight, we've got that info right here. Hang onto these numbers so you'll know how many grams are in a stick of butter.
How Much Does a Stick of Butter Weigh?
Measuring butter (and most all ingredients for that matter) is always most accurately done using a kitchen scale ($20, Target). For the standard U.S. stick of butter:
- 1 stick butter = ½ cup = 4 ounces = 113 grams
- ½ stick butter = ¼ cup butter = 2 ounces = 56.5 grams
If you're mid-recipe and need a whole cup (two sticks) of softened butter but only have one left, make sure you keep our butter substitutes list handy.
