Butter is a well-loved ingredient in cuisines around the world. It makes a pie pastry super flaky, creates fluffy frosting, and becomes an easy sauce for pasta. We all know when we open a new stick of butter there are markings for 8 Tbsp. But what if you're cooking from a recipe that lists ingredients by weight (grams and pounds) rather than volume (cups and tablespoons)? And if you're really trying to be more like Julia Child and hone your French cooking skills, there's a chance those weighted ingredients call for metric measurements rather than the imperial system we use in the United States. In case you're not sure how the math lines up when measuring butter for weight, we've got that info right here. Hang onto these numbers so you'll know how many grams are in a stick of butter.