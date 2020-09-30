Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Gluten-free pasta has come a long way, and many varieties perform just as well as traditional wheat pasta. Here you can find some of the new varieties available along with directions on how to cook gluten-free pasta. We'll also share some of our best gluten-free pasta recipes.

Passing a big bowl of pasta around the dinner table is a classic meal in households everywhere. But if you or a loved one has a gluten sensitivity, it's not impossible to still make your favorite lasagna recipe without the wheat. A look at the pasta or gluten-free section of your local grocery store will prove there are tons of options to still get your noodle fix while avoiding your family's allergies. If you're new to the gluten-free pasta world, it might seem difficult to choose which brand and pasta type to buy. Our Test Kitchen has insights on some of the best gluten-free pasta options out there to look out for next time you're at the store. And since gluten-free pasta cooks a bit differently than wheat-containing pasta, follow our tips for cooking it to a perfect al dente (and not mush).

Image zoom From left to right, top to bottom: chickpea pasta, red lentil pasta, black bean pasta, green lentil pasta, quinoa blend pasta, buckwheat pasta, mung bean pasta, edamame pasta, lasagna rice noodles. Jason Donnelly

Gluten-Free Pasta Types

Since gluten-free pasta can't have wheat flour (the main ingredient in regular pasta), there are many creative ingredients used for making allergy-friendly noodles. Bonus: many of them are packed with more nutrients such as protein and fiber. Keep an eye out for these gluten-free pastas and the brands sold at stores.

Image zoom Andy Lyons

How to Cook Gluten-Free Pasta

Keep the cooking time on your box's instructions in mind as not every type of gluten-free pasta is going to cook in the same amount of time. Then follow these steps to make sure your pasta turns out to be the full, non-mushy noodles they were intended to be.

Cook the pasta in a large pot ($35, Amazon) of boiling water, keeping the water at a controlled boil at all times. Stir the pasta immediately after adding to the pot and often throughout cooking to prevent sticking. Overcooking can cause gumminess or result in the pasta breaking apart, so taste-test pasta 2 to 3 minutes before the minimum suggested cooking time. Drain in a colander ($8, Bed Bath & Beyond) and rinse, if desired. For best results, sauce the pasta and eat immediately.

Test Kitchen Tip: Gluten-free pasta varieties typically don’t hold well after cooking, so they aren’t the best choice for make-ahead pasta salads.

Making Homemade Gluten-Free Pasta