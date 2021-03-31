Freezing Tofu Is the Key to Achieve an Astonishing Meat-Like Texture

I love the way tofu is a neutral canvas that can adapt to pretty much any flavor you add to it. But if you've cooked tofu before, you know preparing tofu the right way can absolutely make or break whether you end up with a bland or tasty meatless dish. If you've ever wondered, "can I freeze tofu?" when it's getting close to the expiration date, I have some excellent news for you. Not only will freezing tofu save your plant-based protein from going bad but is a way to give the tofu a "meatier" texture. Oh, and the tofu absorbs marinades and spices even better than simply pressing tofu (which you should do if you haven't already). So as the soybean curd continues to rise in popularity all over the world, I highly recommend freezing tofu before using it as a plant-based substitute in your stir-fries. Read on for some tips and tricks on how to freeze tofu for your next meatless Monday.