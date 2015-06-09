When it comes to saving leftovers, the freezer can be your best friend. And soup is one of the best foods to keep stocked in the freezer. So if you're enjoying a big cozy bowl of chicken noodle soup or chili for dinner tonight, you can plan on making a big batch without worrying about any going to waste. Use our Test Kitchen's easy methods and tips for freezing soup so quick dinners are just a few steps away whenever you need it. Into meal planning for the family? We’re also sharing some of our fave freezer-friendly soup recipes (not all soups are OK to freeze) to keep the freezer stocked.