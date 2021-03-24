Many recipes call for egg whites alone, especially in baking—think angel food cake, soufflés, mousse, and meringues. So after you're done with those masterpieces, you might be left wondering what to do with the egg yolks left behind. Egg yolk recipes—yes, ideas that call for yolks alone—abound, including silky egg yolk sauces, puffy egg yolk profiteroles, creamy egg yolk custards, and more. If you need any more convincing, consider this: The yolks are the major source of vitamins and minerals in eggs, and these egg yolk recipes are totally delicious. So go ahead and get cracking.