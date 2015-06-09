The 12 Best Heavy Cream Substitutes (If You Run Out or You Avoid Dairy)

No cream? Don't worry, you can continue cooking or baking that recipe you've been looking forward to. Just use these heavy cream substitutes that perform nearly identically to classic cream. We’re sharing subs for heavy cream that work in sweet or savory applications. Plus we have some additional ideas for non-dairy substitutes for heavy cream and healthy substitutes for heavy cream if you, or anyone you'll be serving, has dietary restrictions.

Heavy cream is the high-fat portion of cow’s milk that rises to the top as a result of its fat content. From there, the cream gets skimmed off to create low-fat and fat-free milk. For whole milk, the cream is mixed right in. Once skimmed and separated from the lower-fat milk, the decadent heavy cream has about 36% to 40% milk fat. If you’re wondering what to substitute for heavy cream that fits a lactose-free or vegan lifestyle or simply realize you’ve run out halfway through your recipe, here are some substitutions for heavy cream.