Is a convection oven the same as an air fryer? If so, can you use them the same? We know you've got questions. Here's the scoop.

The short answer? No.

"The results for foods cooked in an air fryer are comparable to a convection oven," says Dawn Sieber, chef instructor at Purdue University's Hospitality and Tourism Management at Marriott Hall, and that's because an air fryer is basically just a miniature convection oven.

What Is a Convection Oven?

"Convection ovens use a powerful fan to circulate hot air inside the oven, allowing chefs to decrease cooking times, control consistent quality of food, and increase and decrease browning with a more uniform appearance," Sieber explains. Convection ovens were popular in commercial kitchens before they were adapted for home use, and now there are multiple home convection options, ranging from conventional ovens with a convection feature ($2,300, The Home Depot) to countertop convection ovens ($280, Amazon).

Convection ovens are great for roasting meats, cooking pizza, baking casseroles, roasting vegetables, and baking scones and crunchy cookies. Cooking goes faster in a convection oven as opposed to a conventional oven, so, unless you're using a recipe designed for a convection oven specifically, you'll need to convert recipes with this convection oven conversion guide.

What Is an Air Fryer?

Air fryers also use a fan to circulate hot air around food in the same way a convection oven does, only air friers are typically smaller and the fan circulates air faster in an air fryer ($130, Target). These little fryers preheat fast and use a fryer basket or perforated tray to help circulate the air and decrease cooking time.

Air fryers are super simple to use, and can make golden French fries, crunchy fried pickles, or even crispy kale chips with a tablespoon or less of oil. Because of their ability to decrease calories by not cooking foods in oil, air fryers soared in popularity as soon as they were introduced, but the small size is still a deterrent for many serious cooks. "I never considered the countertop home air-fryer units because they were limited in scope," Sieber admits. "I prefer cooking in my countertop Gourmia multi-function oven ($130, Target) because cooking in hot fat on a stove top can be dangerous and includes too many calories nutritionally."

So, Is an Air Fryer a Convection Oven?

Most convection ovens can air fry, but not all air fryers can do what a convection oven can. The main difference between an air fryer and convection oven lies in the size, where a convection oven generally has more space for cooking larger amounts of food at once (e.g., the difference between cooking 8 mini scones or 16 full-sized scones). The fan in an air fryer is located at the top of the appliance, which cooks food a little faster than the back-of-the-oven fan in a convection oven, but a convection oven doesn't require any specialty equipment or accessories like an air fryer does.

The Bottom Line

Choosing between an air fryer and a convection oven is entirely about personal preference. Some prefer the small size of an air fryer while some want all the cooking options and capabilities that come with a convection oven. For those still on the fence, a combination convection toaster oven air fryer ($280, Amazon) may be the answer. "Last year I purchased a Gourmia toaster oven air fryer that was under $150 to replace my toaster," Sieber says. "It is square and with a slightly larger capacity than a typical air fryer, and it operates much like a commercial convection oven and also an air fryer. It's so easy to turn on and has a shorter pre-heat than a conventional home oven. Its shorter cook time leads to less possible energy use, and I love being able to pop in some bread to toast, or potatoes to air fry, or chicken sausages to roast when I'm pressed for time."

