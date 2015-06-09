If you've ever ordered a dish at a restaurant that came out with gorgeous strips of fresh herbs sprinkled on top, odds are that herb was cut in the chiffonade style. In French, "chiffonade" means "made of rags." In culinary terms, it refers to thin strips of fresh herb, lettuce, or other leafy green. You pronounce chiffonade like shif-uh-neyd or shif-uh-nahd, both are acceptable. Cutting an herb or leafy green into a chiffonade is not only attractive but also helps release flavor. The technique also makes quick work of chopping. You'll most commonly see chiffonade called for when using basil, but you can use it for salads and other dishes too.