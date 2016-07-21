Our Test Kitchen's Quick and Easy Balsamic Vinegar Substitute

Sweet and tangy, balsamic vinegar is a pantry staple for topping salads, steaks, and even fruit. It's made from unfermented grape juice and barrel-aged for many years (as few as 3 years and some at least 25 years!) with a distinctive brown color, syrupy body, and slight sweetness. There are three grades of balsamic vinegar: traditional, commercial, and condiment. Most traditional bottles found at the store will say "Balsamic vinegar of Modena," and the grape juice (referred to as "grape must") should be listed as the first ingredient to be considered legit. This specialty vinegar is best used in dishes that call for it specifically. But if you happen to run out mid-recipe and are wondering what to use instead of balsamic vinegar, we've got you covered.