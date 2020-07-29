Avocado Oil is the Versatile Pantry Staple You Should Be Using

Cooking oils are a must-have ingredient for making everything from homemade salad dressing to showstopping cakes. Sure, extra virgin olive oil or canola oil are classic go-tos, but one less common oil you should consider making a pantry staple is avocado oil. It comes from the same vibrantly green stone fruit that you use as your favorite toast topper or to make guacamole. That means avocado oil has many of the same health benefits as the whole fruit does. And yes, you can use it for all your favorite recipes, thanks to its mild flavor.

Image zoom Westend61/Getty Images

What Is Avocado Oil?

Upon first glance, you'll notice avocado oil is thick and has a dark green hue (similar to most oils on the market) and there's no trace of the bright fruit when it's freshly cut. According to the California Avocado Commission, avocados get a good washing before they are de-pitted and de-skinned. The avocado pulp is mashed and pressed into a "beautiful vat of green 'guac.'" In the commercial process, that "guac" goes through a drum that spins at high speeds, which forces the oil and water out of the pulp to be separated for bottling.

Avocado Oil Health Benefits

Avocados are enjoyed in many health diets such as Keto due to the low amount of polyunsaturated fat (the bad-for-you kind) and a good source of monounsaturated fat (healthy or good-for-you fat). The same health benefits apply to just the oil as well. Avocado oil provides a good source of B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K, folate, potassium, and fiber. There are also antioxidants present that can help boost your immune system as well as work as an anti-inflammatory for your bones and joints. Avocado oil is also known to have some benefits when applied topically to your hair and skin to improve scalp health, relieve the effects of eczema, and more.

Where to Buy Avocado Oil

Due to its increasing popularity over the past few years, it should be pretty easy to get your hands on a bottle of avocado oil in most grocery stores. You'll likely find it with the other oils in the baking ingredient aisle in a bottle, as well as a nonstick cooking spray ($7, Amazon). As far as price point goes, it depends on the brand and quality (which can get expensive for both). The average bottle of avocado oil runs around $10 vs. $6-$8 for extra virgin olive oil. But you should be able to find some quality affordable options out there. If you'd rather not make a trip to the store, you can also order it online.

Image zoom Victoria Pearson

How to Use Avocado Oil