Cooking Basics

Yes, MSG Is Safe to Eat, Plus Everything Else to Know About the Flavor Enhancer
There's a lot of mystery and many misconceptions around MSG. If you can't answer the questions What does MSG do? Are MSG headaches really a thing? Or even more simply, What is MSG? We've got answers from medical pros and scientific research about this misunderstood seasoning.Read More
How to Butterfly Pork Loin and Impress Everyone at Your Table
Serve your dinner guests a memorable meal by making a juicy stuffed pork loin roast. We’ll show you step-by-step how to butterfly a pork loin so you can create eye-catching pinwheels.Read More
How to Freeze Bananas for Smoothies, Banana Bread, and More
Before your bananas turn brown, let our instructions help you save them for up to a year.Read More
Everything You Need to Know About Cooking with Turmeric
If you've heard the buzz about turmeric but haven’t added it to your spice cabinet yet, we're here to walk you through the basics of buying, storing, and prepping this colorful root. You'll definitely want to add it to your grocery list once you learn all the ways you can cook with it.Read More
We Finally Know the Best Way to Crack an Egg
We got the answer straight from our Test Kitchen, and there’s definitely one method you should be using.Read More
8 Can't-Miss Amazon Prime Day Picks for Your Kitchen
Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here. These are the kitchen deals you're going to want to see.Read More