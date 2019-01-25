Cooking Basics

Before chefs become chefs, they learn cooking basics: how to use a knife, how to cut up a vegetable, how to mind a kitchen, and how to use appliances. It's only then that their efforts seem, well, effortless. You, too, can master your kitchen—but first you have to master the basics. That's where our how-to guide to cooking basics comes in. We've got charts that you can download and keep, guiding you through the right cooking times and temperatures for meat, poultry, and vegetables. We'll show you the differences between saute pans and quart pans (and everything in between), as well as explain the different features in ovens to help you make decisions that fit your needs. The best chefs and home cooks store tools and ingredients where they need them, which is why we've got advice on organizing your utensils and your pantry. We'll also take the confusion out of conversions by showing you how to convert from U.S. measurements to metric. And you won't want to miss our guides to invaluable skills such as zesting and peeling citrus, making broth, and pitting an avocado.

Most Recent

Yes, MSG Is Safe to Eat, Plus Everything Else to Know About the Flavor Enhancer

There's a lot of mystery and many misconceptions around MSG. If you can't answer the questions What does MSG do? Are MSG headaches really a thing? Or even more simply, What is MSG? We've got answers from medical pros and scientific research about this misunderstood seasoning.
How to Butterfly Pork Loin and Impress Everyone at Your Table

Serve your dinner guests a memorable meal by making a juicy stuffed pork loin roast. We’ll show you step-by-step how to butterfly a pork loin so you can create eye-catching pinwheels.
How to Freeze Bananas for Smoothies, Banana Bread, and More

Before your bananas turn brown, let our instructions help you save them for up to a year.
Everything You Need to Know About Cooking with Turmeric

If you've heard the buzz about turmeric but haven’t added it to your spice cabinet yet, we're here to walk you through the basics of buying, storing, and prepping this colorful root. You'll definitely want to add it to your grocery list once you learn all the ways you can cook with it.
We Finally Know the Best Way to Crack an Egg

We got the answer straight from our Test Kitchen, and there’s definitely one method you should be using.
8 Can't-Miss Amazon Prime Day Picks for Your Kitchen

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here. These are the kitchen deals you're going to want to see.
More Cooking Basics

How Long Is Wine Good After Opening?

We’ve all found ourselves with an unfinished bottle of wine at the end of the night, and some of us have learned (the hard way) why it’s a bad idea to polish off what’s left. This, of course, leads us to the question: How long is an open bottle of wine good? Here's what you should know.
5 Foods You Didn’t Know You Should Store in the Fridge

You might’ve missed a few “refrigerate after opening” labels here and there, but we can help you figure out what needs some of your valuable fridge space, and what doesn’t.
7 Common Instant Pot Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)

How to Use an Air Fryer for Healthier Fried Foods

This Is the Easy Way We're Making All Our Hard-Boiled Eggs

Do You Actually Need to Refrigerate Butter?

What Is Lactose-Free Milk?

If you've been down the dairy aisle lately, you know the number of milk alternatives is exploding. Lactose-free milk was one of the first in the category. Find out what it is, how lactose-free milk is made, and if it's the right choice for you.

All Cooking Basics

8 Kitchen Tools You Can't Live Without (and 4 You Can Toss)

Guide to Different Methods of Cooking

How to Roast Nuts

How to Cook Dry Beans and Lentils in an Instant Pot

3 Ways to Cook Eggs in an Instant Pot

5 Smart Family Meal Strategies to Nail Dinner Every Night

3 Secrets for the Most Decadent Chocolate Desserts

How to Make Instant Pot Yogurt

19 Cooking Techniques Everyone Should Master

10 Kitchen Gadgets Under $10 That Make Healthy Eating a Breeze

How to Use an Instant Pot: To Make Cooking So Much Faster

Fresh Basil Recipes that Make the Most of Your Garden Harvest

How to Cut Fennel 3 Different Ways

How to Chop Green Onions

How to Saute Salmon

How to Braise Lamb

5 Meal-Planning Apps That Make Dinner Easier

Paleo Foods to Keep in Your Kitchen

Everything You Need to Know About How to Cook Eggs

Stock a Mexican Pantry

Mediterranean Cheese Guide

Ancient Grain Guide

How to Make Cashew Milk

5 Kitchen Utensils That Are Absolutely Essential (And 5 You Can Toss)

How to Make an Egg Salad Sandwich

How to Make an Egg Salad Sandwich

Read More
