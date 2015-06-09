Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lemon and lime zest add brightness and zip to so many recipes, including salad dressings, sauces, and dessert. While fresh zest is always best, here are some lime and lemon zest substitutes that will do the trick in a pinch.

Tart, tingly, bright, and zingy, fresh citrus zest adds so much zip to many of our favorite recipes. (Maybe that’s why it’s called “zest”!) We adore what citrus zest adds to salad dressing; it makes fresh ingredients taste even fresher. Main courses, too, get a lift from lemon and lime zest. Sometimes, as in this Chicken and Lemon-Broccoli Alfredo, it’s a primary flavor. Other times, citrus zest is there to add a little spark to the deep, rich flavors of a long-simmering dish. Try that strategy in this Winter Pot Roast. Last but not least, we love the way lemon or lime zest contrasts the sweetness in citrus desserts, like Lemon Meringue Pie. But what if you’re all set to cook only to discover you're out of fresh citrus to zest for your recipe? No worries. We’ll share some great substitutes.

Lime and Lemon Zest Substitutes

While nothing quite matches the flavor imparted by fresh citrus zest, there are a few options when you’re scrambling for a lime or lemon zest replacement.

Lemon Zest Substitute

For 1 tsp. freshly grated lemon zest substitute, try any of these swaps:

½ tsp. lemon extract ($4, Target)

2 Tbsp. bottled lemon juice ($2, Target)

1 tsp. lime zest or other citrus zest, if you happen to have grapefruit, oranges, or other options in the kitchen

Lime Zest Substitute

For 1 tsp. freshly grated lime zest substitute, try any of these swaps:

½ tsp. lime extract ($6, Amazon)

2 Tbsp. bottled lime juice ($2, Target)

1 tsp. lemon zest or other citrus zest, if you've got it

What Is Zest?

Zest is the thin, brightly colored outer layer of a lime, lemon, or other citrus fruit. Remove this intensely flavored, citrus-oil-filled skin of your lime or lemon with a fine grater or citrus zester ($15, Bed Bath & Beyond), being careful not to grate into the spongy white layer beneath. The white layer is bitter and unpleasant, but the zest itself holds the essence of the citrus flavor.

Test Kitchen Tip: Sometimes recipes will call for finely shredded lemon or lime peel. Yes, finely shredded peel is the same thing as zest.