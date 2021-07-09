100+ Ideas to Eat (or Preserve) the Summer Bumper Crop from Your Garden

Home gardeners in the U.S. tend to vary their fruit crops more by growing region, but berries are the favorite. Gabion Reviews reports that in 2020 the top grown fruits in the U.S. were blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blueberries (see, all the berries), followed by apple, peach, and cherry trees. Even though we tend to think of apples as a fall fruit, you can start harvesting them as early as late July and early August—when it sure still feels like summer outside. Use our ideas to find new ways to cook with your garden fruits.