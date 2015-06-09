Find out the difference between apple types. We'll also give our Test Kitchen tips for the best cooking apple varieties and best apples for baking.

With more than 100 apple varieties grown commercially in the United States, navigating the different kinds can be a little mind-boggling. But we're here to help. Read on to learn our Test Kitchen's favorite types of apples for baking and cooking (snacking, too!) so your recipes always turn great. You'll also find a list of different types of apples that include a few common varieties but also the newest names on the market. Once you reach the end of our apple types guide, you'll be able to put your knowledge to the test in a new apple pie recipe, apple dessert, or even savory skillet meal.

apples

Best Apples for Baking and Cooking

Depending on your taste (whether you like crisp or tender, sweet or tart) almost all apples are good to eat fresh. Certain types are better than others for baking and cooking, however. For the best texture and flavor, our Test Kitchen recommends seeking out these apple varieties for use in recipes:

Braeburn

Cameo

Cortland

Crispin

Empire

Fuji

Golden Delicious

Granny Smith

Idared

Jazz

Jonagold

Jonathan

Lucy

Pink Lady

Sunrise Magic

Types of Apples

With so many different types of apples out there it's hard to keep track of them all. Here's a list of some common and not-so-common apple varieties to use as a guide when on your next grocery run, orchard visit, or farmers market trip.

How to Pick Apples

Look for fruit that has firm, unwrinkled skin with no soft spots or nicks. The fruit should have a fresh apple fragrance.

How to Store Apples