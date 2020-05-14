Cookbooks and Grandma's recipe cards aren't the only places to find expert techniques; social media also happens to be a useful tool for cooking tips and tricks. Recently, I came across a video on TikTok on how to cut an avocado, and save it for later, without it going brown. As someone who often eats one per day, I needed to try the method for myself.

Margaret Drisi is the mastermind behind the idea. She uploaded a video of her "dinosaur egg" avocado hack to her TikTok and Instagram profile. In the clip, she cuts off the top of the avocado and digs out a little bit of the fruit to use. Then, she places the remaining of the avocado in a food storage container and puts it in the refrigerator. Throughout the week, as she uses more and more, she still keeps the seed inside the fruit. She shows the avocado two days later, and even one week later, and it's still green. It seemed too good to be true.

Image zoom Jennifer Aldrich

Day One

This idea was easy to mimic, even for me, a (very) amateur cook. I did precisely what Drisi says. Here's what my avocado looked like after I cut off the top and scooped a little bit out. (I enjoyed it with a veggie burger for lunch, which was delicious, in case your wondering.) Then, I put it in a plastic container and stored it in my fridge. I wanted to cover it with some cling wrap for extra protection, but stuck to doing everything just like Drisi did.

Image zoom Jennifer Aldrich

Day Two

The next day, eager to see my avocado and hungry to eat it, I took the container out of the refrigerator and pulled it out. The avocado was still just as green as it was the day before. However, I thought I was being careful as I scooped out some more, but I accidentally ripped off some of the skin that was protecting the rest of the avocado. I recommend being extra cautious to keep the fruit intact because it is much more delicate than I thought.

Image zoom Jennifer Aldrich

Day Three