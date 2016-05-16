Summer Squash Recipes to Make the Most of Your Favorite Seasonal Veggies
Lemony Ricotta Summer Squash Galette
Galettes bring simple sophistication to any gathering. This healthy summer squash recipe starts with refrigerated dough and packs on the fresh veggies, two types of cheeses, and plenty of lemon.
Test Kitchen Tip: To avoid runny filling and a soggy crust, salt the summer squash to remove excess water and pat dry.
Lime Couscous with Summer Veggies
Crisp yellow squash shines alongside a medley of fresh sautéed veggies and a base of quick-cooked couscous in this easy summer squash recipe. A lime dressing ties the dish together with a touch of Parmesan and a handful of walnuts for texture.
Chicken with Summer Squash
Looking for a simply delicious dinner idea? Summer squash makes an elegant side for spatchcock chicken (we use a purchased rotisserie chicken to keep things speedy!). Perk up this rustic meal with peppery arugula and juicy yellow cherry tomatoes.
Related: You Need Just 7 Ingredients (or Fewer!) for These Weeknight Chicken Recipes
Grilled Summer Squash Caprese
Fresh summer squash is tasty all on its own, but it's even better when grilled. Brush the yellow squash with olive oil and season for lightly crisp, tender strips. Complement the smoky flavor with bright cherry tomatoes and fresh basil.
Buy It: Weber Jumbo Joe Premium 22-Inch Black Charcoal Grill ($74, Walmart)
Individual Squash Casseroles
Not only does this summer squash recipe come together super quick but you'll also get rewarded with your very own individual-serving casserole. Sliced mushrooms, onions, marinara, and mozzarella give the baked yellow squash recipe serious pizza vibes. Serve it with a salad for an easy vegetarian meal.
Yellow Squash and Feta Grilled Toast
There's a reason open-face toasts are all the rage on social media. Piled high with fresh ingredients like yellow summer squash and arugula, this garlic cream cheese-laden toast is pretty as a picture. Use a grill pan to get a nice sear on your bread without going outside.
Summer Squash Soup with Whole Wheat Orzo
For this stunning summer squash soup recipe, we cooked yellow squash in a vegetable-lemon broth to bring out its flavor. Spice things up with peppery (and anti-inflammatory) turmeric, and add whole wheat orzo for a filling grain.
Test Kitchen Tip: Look for summer squash in familiar oblong varieties (zucchini and yellow squash) and fun round-shape pattypan squash. All are versatile and good for you.
So-Sweet Squash Pickles
Just when you thought you'd seen every sort of pickle, we go and hit you with yellow squash pickles in a savory mustard brine. The best part? With a little prep, they're ready to nosh after just one day in the fridge.
Vegetable Garden Soup with Turkey
Thick slices of yellow squash add bursts of freshness to this bold summer squash soup. Flavored with fresh thyme and sage, it's the perfect way to feature garden-fresh vegetables on chilly summer nights.
Test Kitchen Tip: Swap lentils for turkey and use vegetable broth for an easy vegetarian version of this recipe.
Farro-Stuffed Peppers
Mix up your dinner routine with summer squash-stuffed peppers. They're a great way to fill up on whole grains and vegetables. We packed ours with farro, sweet corn, Fontina cheese, and (of course) plenty of yellow squash.
Grilled Polenta Wedges with Summer Squash
Lightly grilled summer squash strips are the perfect sidekick to cheese- and oregano-stuffed grilled polenta. Brush with a homemade honey-tomatillo spread that just might put this memorable combo in your summer appetizer hall of fame.
Buy It: Expert Grill Porcelain Grill Topper ($15, Walmart)
Summer Squash Souvlaki
Try our meatless spin on traditional Greek souvlaki skewers. Grilled vegetables such as summer squash, mushrooms, and onion get a healthy dose of Mediterranean flavor with tangy dill tzatziki, oregano, and crumbled feta cheese.
Related: I Tried the Trendy Whipped Feta and It's My New Favorite Dip
Mashed Potato Veggie Strata
If you have a brunch on the horizon, try serving this hearty summer squash casserole. Yellow squash stars alongside a red bell pepper purée and zucchini. Mashed russet potatoes make up the hearty bottom layer.
Related: These Fresh Zucchini Recipes Can Be on Your Table in 45 Minutes or Less
Grilled Veggie Sandwiches
Skip the deli meat and use thinly sliced, grilled summer squash as a delicious sandwich filler. A drizzle of balsamic vinegar and some feta cheese complete the wow factor in this simple, fresh dinner recipe.
Test Kitchen Tip: When buying summer squash, look for smaller sizes, which are sweeter and more tender.
Summer Spaghetti Salad
Break out the spiralizer! Summer squash noodles mix in with spaghetti to form an inventive base for this light tomato salad with an easy red wine vinegar dressing. Don't skip the toasted walnuts, which give this summer squash recipe its touch of satisfying crunch.
Buy It: OXO Good Grips Tabletop Spiralizer ($42, OXO)
Grilled Vegetable Tostadas with Quick Mole Sauce
In case you couldn't tell, we're all about grilling vegetables once the warm weather hits. Summer squash, eggplant, and onions get a nice smoky char before assembled on a toasted tortilla. The real winner here is the speedy blender mole sauce that provides a rich, warm spice to every bite.
Buy It: Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender ($79, Walmart)
Air-Fried Mediterranean Vegetable Medley
Utilize your air fryer for a seriously delicious and healthy veggie side to go with chicken or fish. This roasted summer squash recipe features both yellow squash and zucchini along with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and eggplant. We seasoned the veggies with a Mediterranean-inspired blend of oregano, garlic, and lemon zest.
Buy It: Gourmia 8-Quart Stainless Steel Digital Air Fryer ($89, Walmart)
Vegetable-Pesto Risotto Casserole
A mouthwatering summer squash casserole recipe that’s healthy, too? Sign us up! Eggplant, tomato, and corn are slow-simmered in white wine and pair effortlessly with yellow squash and fluffy rice. Use purchased pesto or try making your own.
Sausage and Summer Squash
If you're looking for more zucchini and yellow squash recipes, this is an easy meal featuring both vegetables. Marinated in garlic and Italian seasonings, Polish sausage and summer squash make an unlikely team. But trust us, you're going to love the fresh, savory combo paired with thick-cut bread and a sprinkle of Parmesan.
Potato Cakes with Summer Squash
You'll love the way our crispy, salsa-spiced potato cakes are balanced by tender, fresh yellow squash and zucchini. It's a delicious way to use up an abundance of summer veggies from the garden. Make this on a griddle over a charcoal grill to get extra smoky flavor added.
Buy It: Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet ($30, Target)