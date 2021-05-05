5 Stuffed Artichokes to Serve as Your Next Eye-Catching Starter
Don't let spring pass without making one of these seriously delicious stuffed artichoke recipes.
Artichokes are in season from March through May. One of the best ways to eat them is by making stuffed artichokes. Not only are stuffed artichokes a beautiful starter or side dish for your spring dinner table, but they're also fun to eat, bringing an even more interactive eating experience to the table. The fact that artichokes are full of nutrients (fiber, potassium, and vitamin C, to name a few) and anti-inflammatory properties are additional perks. If you've never tackled making this delightful green veggie before, be sure to give one of these stuffed artichoke recipes a try.
Herb-and-Pancetta-Stuffed Artichokes
These irresistible stuffed artichokes start by de-glazing a pan of crispy pancetta, onion, garlic, and celery with white wine. Fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme, and parsley) provide the perfect aromatic flavor to the bread mixture.
Stuffed Artichokes with Spicy Italian Sausage and Sweet Red Pepper
These Italian stuffed artichokes are going to be a showstopper at your next pasta night. Hot Italian sausage, red bell peppers, and panko serve as the delicious stuffing. Bonus: these stuffed artichokes cook in the slow cooker.
Artichokes with Vegetable Stuffing
Here's a vegetarian stuffed artichoke recipe (it can be vegan if you swap the butter for a plant-based alternative) everyone at the table will devour. The artichokes are boiled first before being baked with a homemade stuffing of carrots, garlic, onion, and bread crumbs.
Test Kitchen Tip: Use a melon baller to easily scoop out the inedible choke.
Sicilian Artichokes
Need a quicker way to get your stuffed artichokes on the table? Use the pressure cooker! This seriously tasty stuffed artichoke recipe features a blend of tuna, capers, lemon juice, and two kinds of cheese (mozzarella and Pecorino).
Chorizo-Stuffed Artichokes
This stuffed artichoke recipe brings the heat with chorizo sausage and green chiles. Let these beauties hang out in the slow cooker for one of the easiest (and most delicious) side dishes you'll ever make. Try the stuffed artichokes with our simple chipotle dipping sauce.
