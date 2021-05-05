5 Stuffed Artichokes to Serve as Your Next Eye-Catching Starter

Artichokes are in season from March through May. One of the best ways to eat them is by making stuffed artichokes. Not only are stuffed artichokes a beautiful starter or side dish for your spring dinner table, but they're also fun to eat, bringing an even more interactive eating experience to the table. The fact that artichokes are full of nutrients (fiber, potassium, and vitamin C, to name a few) and anti-inflammatory properties are additional perks. If you've never tackled making this delightful green veggie before, be sure to give one of these stuffed artichoke recipes a try.