It's amazing what a little ice water can do for fruits, veggies, and even flowers. In the latest trending internet hack, photos by Facebook user Brittany King shows show how an ice bath can bring your mushy, blemished strawberries "back to life." Her before and after images show the amazing transformation of formerly sad-looking strawberries appearing good as new. But would they actually taste as good as new? We consulted the experts in the Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen to find out whether this hack is worth the effort.

Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Before the ice bath. Colleen Weeden Right: After the ice bath. Colleen Weeden

Just as the Facebook post says, all you have to do is drop your "kind of sad" strawberries into a bowl of ice water for approximately 20 minutes. According to our Test Kitchen's trial, the strawberries appear to be more vibrant in color than they were before. As for the texture, they were still soft. So while this trick might make your berry a little brighter, there's not much difference in the texture after sitting in water. It won't hurt to give them a little more life, so go ahead and give this one a shot if your carton is looking lackluster. Fresh strawberries are highly perishable, so don't try to revive moldy strawberry using this hack. If they've got mold, they're too far gone. We didn't test other berries, but suspect blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries would also likely benefit from this treatment.

Strawberry season is right around the corner. Use these tips for making the most of your strawberry haul.

When purchasing or picking berries, they should be firm, but not crunchy. Unlike apples or bananas, strawberries do not ripen after they are harvested. Avoid bruised or shriveled berries or berries that look dull. Berries with a bright red surface will have maximum sweetness and flavor. Store strawberries in the crisper drawer of the fridge as soon as you get home and plan on consuming them within 3 to 4 days. Keep in the container they came in or a produce keeper ($12.99, Bed Bath & Beyond) To help berries retain flavor, texture, and nutrients, avoid washing or removing their caps until ready for use. Yes, you should always wash your fruit! If you want proof, just watch this trending TikTok video on the creatures that can live in your purchased strawberries. Strawberry flavor is at its best at room temperature. Remove the berries from the refrigerator an hour or two before serving.