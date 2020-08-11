Botanically speaking, stone fruits are a type of drupe: thin-skin fruits with soft flesh around a hard stone or pit encasing their seeds. Mangoes and olives also fall under this classification, but we most commonly think of stone fruits as ones from the Prunus genus (peaches, apricots, cherries, and plums). But what about those odd-sounding hybrids in the produce section and farmers markets these days? It's actually pretty easy for farmers to crossbreed stone fruits today, but we have the late Floyd Zaiger of Zaiger Genetics to thank for creating the pluot (plum + apricot) and other stone fruit crossbreeds we now get to enjoy. Here are some of the common hybrids you're likely seeing in stores and at your local farmers markets.